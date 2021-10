Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Gladeview and fled on foot.

The shooting occurred Saturday just before 1 p.m. around 2130 northwest 73rd Street.

Police say the two victims were injured but have not released their names or the suspect. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.