A shooting on the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) in Miami-Dade left a woman hurt and shut down lanes Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The shots were fired in the eastbound lanes of the expressway in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue at around 9:05 p.m., FHP said Wednesday.

Authorities said someone in a black Chevy Malibu fired at a white Hyundai sedan. The Hyundai's front right passenger, a woman, was shot in the chest.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, FHP said.

The Palmetto Expressway was closed entirely for about two hours.

Authorities are still looking for the gunman. The black Chevy Malibu may have had one blue fog light. Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP by calling *347.

Traffic cameras showed eastbound traffic at a standstill on Tuesday as police lights flashed in the distance.

The investigation continues.