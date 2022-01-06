Broward County

Police Search for Suspect Who Stabbed Stepfather in Sunrise

Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his stepfather multiple times Thursday in Sunrise.

Police responded at around 8 p.m. at a home in the 12600 block of Northwest 14th Street.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

Residents were unable to get back inside their homes as police searched the area for the suspect.

Authorities have not released a name, age or description of the suspect.

