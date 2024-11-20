Miami-Dade County

Police search for suspect with blue hair who stabbed man in Tamiami

The customer was in critical condition and fighting for his life, police said.

Police are searching for a man with blue hair who they say stabbed another man Tuesday night outside of a restaurant in Tamiami.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. outside of Sabor Cubano Cafeteria in a shopping plaza on Southwest 8th Street, police said.

Witnesses said a man started harassing a waitress inside the restaurant. A customer intervened, and the two went outside to the parking lot, police said.

The verbal argument then turned physical, and the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the customer.

The customer was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition and fighting for his life, police said.

Miami-Dade Police are now looking for the suspect, who ran off. He was described as a white Latino, 5-foot-5, with "royal blue" hair.

Anyone with information should call the Miami-Dade Police Department.

