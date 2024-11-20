Police search for suspect with blue hair who stabbed man in Tamiami

Police are searching for a man with blue hair who they say stabbed another man Tuesday night outside of a restaurant in Tamiami.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. outside of Sabor Cubano Cafeteria in a shopping plaza on Southwest 8th Street, police said.

Witnesses said a man started harassing a waitress inside the restaurant. A customer intervened, and the two went outside to the parking lot, police said.

The verbal argument then turned physical, and the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the customer.

The customer was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition and fighting for his life, police said.

Miami-Dade Police are now looking for the suspect, who ran off. He was described as a white Latino, 5-foot-5, with "royal blue" hair.

Anyone with information should call the Miami-Dade Police Department.