Police search for suspect with blue hair who stabbed man in Tamiami

Police are searching for a man with blue hair who they say stabbed another man Tuesday night outside of a restaurant in Tamiami.
It happened at around 7:40 p.m. outside of Sabor Cubano Cafeteria in a shopping plaza on Southwest 8th Street, police said.
Witnesses said a man started harassing a waitress inside the restaurant. A customer intervened, and the two went outside to the parking lot, police said.
The verbal argument then turned physical, and the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the customer.
The customer was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition and fighting for his life, police said.
Miami-Dade Police are now looking for the suspect, who ran off. He was described as a white Latino, 5-foot-5, with "royal blue" hair.
Anyone with information should call the Miami-Dade Police Department.