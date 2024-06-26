Police search for suspects after man killed in Bentley drive-by shooting in Miramar

Police are searching for two suspects in a drive-by shooting in Miramar that left a man dead a day after his 20th birthday.

Miramar Police said they are looking for Jameel Blemur, 23, in the fatal shooting of Ernst Valcourt, 20, back in March.

Police said Tuesday that Blemur is accused of first-degree murder after detectives followed up on leads in Pembroke Pines. It was unclear what new details authorities may have uncovered there, but an investigation could be seen underway in video from Chopper 6.

The FBI had previously said they were looking for Zacahary Sloan Thelusma, 22, for his alleged involvement in the same shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm on May 2 and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Left: Jameel Blemur, 23. Right: Zacahary Sloan Thelusma, 22.

The shooting happened on March 19 at around 11:45 a.m. outside a home in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white Bentley riddled with bullet holes in the driveway of the home.

Police said Valcourt didn't live at the home and was visiting people he knew there. It's believed he was shot while inside or near the Bentley.

WANTED: Zacahary Thelusma has an active arrest warrant for first degree murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9DnwzYXCXJ — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) June 13, 2024

Anyone with information on either suspect's whereabouts should call Miramar police at 954-493-TIPS.

