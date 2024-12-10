Police search for woman who plowed into good Samaritan, costing him his leg

Police are looking for the woman who they say crashed into a good Samaritan who was helping a stranded motorist in Fort Lauderdale months ago, causing life-altering injuries, before she fled the scene.

The incident happened just after midnight back on Aug. 11 when the victim, Yevhenii Arsirii, saw someone pushing a truck in the 2300 block of Northwest 6th Street. He pulled over and learned the driver ran out of gas, so he got out to help push.

“We were pushing and talking about love and compassion and then everything happened,” Arsirii told NBC6 back in August.

Moments later, another driver hit Arsirii, another good Samaritan, and the truck from behind. Fort Lauderdale Police said that driver got out of her car and walked away.

In a news release Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray, 29.

Fort Lauderdale Police Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray

Police said they had "an active arrest warrant for the suspect. However, FLPD has been unable to locate Murray since."

Arsirii was badly hurt in the crash, and doctors had to amputate his right leg. According to a GoFundMe, he was back to the hospital in November.

The other two victims suffered only minor injuries.

“I'm feeling pain, I'm feeling anxious and sadness,” Arsirii said when he spoke to NBC6 after the crash. “I would say to this person to at least pay the bill.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Murray's whereabouts to call them at 954-828-5755.