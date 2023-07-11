Police search park following new tip in Miramar woman's 2018 disappearance

More than five years after a Miramar woman vanished, police said they're investigating a new tip about her disappearance.

Miramar Police confirmed Tuesday that they'd received a tip that there could be evidence related to the disappearance of Stephanie Ray Clemons at Bernard Park.

Multiple officers were at the park where a portion was closed off by police tape. A police trailer and a tent were behind the tape.

Stephanie Ray Clemons

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other details on the tip or evidence were released.

Clemons was last seen on May 20, 2018, outside her home in the 7200 block of Venetian Street.

Clemons, a phlebotomist at Jackson Memorial Hospital, failed to show up for work the following Monday and no one has heard from her since.

"My sister, if she was going to call out or be sick she would have called in. She is just that type of person," sister Sylvia Ray told NBC6 in a 2021 interview.

Police said Clemons, 55 at the time, left behind her car whch contained personal items and cash.

Months after her disappearance, police announced Clemons' disappearance was being treated as a homicide investigation.

Police said Clemons' estranged husband was a person of interest in her disappearance, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Family members said they often saw the couple fighting, and according to detectives, there were many contentious text messages between the two in the days leading up to Clemons' disappearance.

"We don't know what happened. She could still be alive being tortured. We don't know. This is something we have to go through every day. And it hurts. It hurts like hell," Sylvia Ray said in 2021.