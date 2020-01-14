Pembroke Pines

2 Girls Missing From Pembroke Pines School Found Safe

Two girls who went missing near their Pembroke Pines school Tuesday afternoon were found safe in Southwest Ranches, police said.

The girls, 11-year-old Rylee Layne and 12-year-old Ilya Campo, had been seen jumping over a fence at Franklin Academy on Southwest 207th Terrace, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Both girls were seen heading east from the school. Drones and a police bloodhound assisted in the search, officials said.

Thanks to tips from the public, the girls were found safe in Southwest Ranches, police said.

