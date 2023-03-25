Police Searching for Driver After Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Downtown Miami

Police are searching for the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash near downtown Miami that left a man dead Saturday morning.

Miami Police said officers responded to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street just after 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said a man who'd been struck later died as a result of his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

The car involved, a dark gray Ford Mustang, was later found but the driver involved has not been located, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.