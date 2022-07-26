Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Florida City Hit and Run Crash

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit and run crash in Florida City early Tuesday morning that killed one person.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene around midnight near W. Lucy Street and Southwest 1st Avenue, where a pedestrian was struck by a car that later fled the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital with head and lower body injuries and later died.

Police have not released details on the car involved, but are believed to be looking for a grey Honda CRV.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.