Police searching for driver of Miami hit-and-run that critically injured teen

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one teen critically injured in Miami back in July.

According to investigators, on Saturday, July 15 just before 2 a.m., the victim, 18-year-old Gallihano Constant, was on a scooter traveling eastbound as the suspect's vehicle was traveling westbound, both on NW 103 Street in Miami.

At the intersection of NW 35 Avenue, the suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, made a left turn and struck the victim.

The suspect then fled the area without stopping to render aide or call 9-1-1.

Video shows the scooter lose control, as the Corolla struck the victim and keep driving.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle was missing the side mirror cover, and had damage to the front fender and passenger doors.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information of the incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Detective W. Milian at (305) 471-2425 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.