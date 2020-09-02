Police Searching for Duo Who Broke Into Miami Apartment Building, Stole Mail

Surveillance video shows the moments a woman stole mail from mailboxes at an apartment building in Edgewater.

Footage shows when she arrived with a man around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Both were on bicycles. It appears she used a tool to pry her way into the building in the 500 block of Northeast 30th Street.

Once inside, she went straight for the trash and put some of the mail that had been thrown out into her backpack. She opened several mailboxes and took her time sorting through the mail.

"There’s important mail we get every day, and it worries me because you don’t feel secure anymore," Dagoberto Turcios said.

No one was injured during the incident, and building managers said they reported the incident to the Miami police and the United States Postal Inspection Service.