Police are trying to find the family of a little girl who was found wandering alone Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

She was found in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 154th Street, police said.

Anyone with information should contact North Miami Beach Police.

This young lady was found in the area of NE 14 Ave/ NE 154 ST In North Miami Beach. We are attempting to locate her family. Please share and repost. pic.twitter.com/mZ0fhOLbb7 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 14, 2023