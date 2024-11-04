Police searching for gunman after man shot in Little Havana neighborhood

Miami Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the Little Havana neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in a parking lot outside a popular breakfast spot near Southwest 11th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Police said someone shot a 45-year-old man and fled the scene. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but was expected to survive.

Residents said the shooting in an area where families frequently pass through on their daily errands.

"We need more security, more police on patrol," said Juan Eduardo Aguirre.

Police said they haven't made any arrests but said the shooting remains under investigation.