Miami

Police searching for gunman after man shot in Little Havana neighborhood

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in a parking lot outside a popular breakfast spot near Southwest 11th Avenue and West Flagler Street

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the Little Havana neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in a parking lot outside a popular breakfast spot near Southwest 11th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Police said someone shot a 45-year-old man and fled the scene. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but was expected to survive.

Residents said the shooting in an area where families frequently pass through on their daily errands.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"We need more security, more police on patrol," said Juan Eduardo Aguirre.

Police said they haven't made any arrests but said the shooting remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us