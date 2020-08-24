Police Searching for Info After Man Shot, Killed in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating and asking the public for more information after a person was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police officers responded at around 5:45 p.m. to the area of Southwest 159 Block and 40 Street, where a passerby attempted to help a male who was shot and lying on the ground. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary information says a group of males ran eastbound on Southwest 40th Street, jumped into a car and drove away after the shooting.

The shooting happened in an area that's isolated located behind a residential part of Miami-Dade and heavily traveled in the afternoons and evenings. Police are hoping for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.