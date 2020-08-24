Miami-Dade

Police Searching for Info After Man Shot, Killed in SW Miami-Dade

NBC 6

Police are investigating and asking the public for more information after a person was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police officers responded at around 5:45 p.m. to the area of Southwest 159 Block and 40 Street, where a passerby attempted to help a male who was shot and lying on the ground. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary information says a group of males ran eastbound on Southwest 40th Street, jumped into a car and drove away after the shooting.

Local

Leila Cavett disappearance 10 hours ago

FBI Seeking Potential Witness in Missing Mom Investigation

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Florida Reports 2,200 New COVID Cases as Positivity Rates Maintain Lowest Levels Since June

The shooting happened in an area that's isolated located behind a residential part of Miami-Dade and heavily traveled in the afternoons and evenings. Police are hoping for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us