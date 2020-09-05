Police Searching for Man Accused of Attempted Sexual Battery at Fort Lauderdale Massage Parlor

Police are searching for a man they say attempted to sexually batter an employee at a Fort Lauderdale massage parlor Saturday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police say a man entered an Angel Day Spa at around 3:14 p.m., asked a female employee about prices and then exposed himself to the woman.

When the woman attempted to call authorities, police say the man cornered her and attempted to sexually batter her. The man eventually fled.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras in the business, police say.

Authorities are looking for a male between 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5’11”, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with dark hair, and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a Marlins Logo black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black Air Jordan sweat pants, black sneakers and a black mask with white a Louis Vuitton monogram printed throughout.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Hector Martinez at 954-828-5510 or Detective Angie Ramirez at 954-828-5531