Police in Coral Gables are searching for a man accused of committing a lewd act on the University of Miami campus.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Shalala Student Center at UM.

Coral Gables Police officials said a female student was studying when the man showed up naked and started fondling himself.

Police released photos of the suspect, who they're working to identify.

