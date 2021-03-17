Police Searching for Man Caught Committing Sex Act at Lauderhill Bank

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance committing a criminal sex act at a bank in Lauderhill.

The Jan. 20 surveillance footage, released Wednesday by the Lauderhill Police Department, shows a man appearing to use the ATM at TD Bank on Oakland Park Boulevard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He's seen in the footage masturbating in front of the janitorial staff who were inside the bank, cleaning, police said. The bank was closed for regular business at the time.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a full beard, approximately 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He was using a rose gold iPhone 12.

Anyone with more information should call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).