Police Searching for Man Who Attempted to Assault Woman in Palmetto Bay

Police are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman and held her at knifepoint Wednesday in Palmetto Bay.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 8900 SW 168th Street, nearby a church and school, according to Miami-Dade police.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The woman told police she was approached by a man, who pointed a knife at her, dragged her into a grassy field, and tried to remove her shirt.

She was able to fight back and escape to tell police.

The suspect was described as a tall, thin man wearing black clothing and a ski mask. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Police came to the scene and have been canvassing the area ever since. They're asking for anyone who may have seen anything or been in the area to come forward with any information.