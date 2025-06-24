Police searching for man who robbed worker at knifepoint in Miami business

Police are searching for a man who they said robbed an employee at knifepoint inside a Miami business.

The robbery happened back on June 2 at the business at 5925 Southwest 8th Street.

Miami Police officials said the victim was in the process of opening for the day and encountered the man outside.

The woman thought he was a customer and let him inside, and he initially posed as a customer while asking questions.

At one point, he pulled out a knife, pressed it against the woman and demanded money, police said.

The employee handed over $30, the only cash the business had, but when the robber became agitated, she went into her purse and handed over $200 of her own money, police said.

The robber then demanded the victim's gold bracelet, worth about $5,000, which she handed over, before the suspect fled the scene.

The City of Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit needs assistance identifying the subject depicted in the video & flyer below reference an armed robbery investigation. The incident occurred on June 2, 2025 near SW 59th Ave & SW 8th St at approximately 10:45 a.m. (1/2)…. pic.twitter.com/vAls2pZ7L2 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 24, 2025

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video and images of the suspect, who they described as around 65–68 years old, 5-foot-5, medium build, clean-shaven, and last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans.

He spoke with a Cuban accent and was armed with a silver knife, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-603-6370.