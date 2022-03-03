Police Searching for Man Who Sexually Assaulted 80-Year-Old Woman in Miami

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman in Miami.

The incident happened early Sunday in the 3700 block of Northwest 1st Street.

The victim told police she was in the area when the suspect approached her from behind, dragged her and forcefully sexually assaulted her behind a building.

After she was assaulted, the woman fled to a nearby business and called police.

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect in the area at the time. He's described as in his 30s, about 5-foot-11, with short curly brown hair, a beard and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.