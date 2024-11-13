Police searching for man who tried to kidnap teen girl in Lauderhill

Police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Lauderhill last month in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. back on Oct. 7 near the 5000 block of Northwest 18th Court.

Lauderhill Police said the man approached the girl from behind and grabbed her right ankle, pulling on her and causing her to fall to the ground.

The girl was able to escape unharmed by yelling and fighting off the man, who fled on foot.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance footage of the incident and the suspect, who they described as a thin, light-skinned black male with a short haircut who was wearing a yellow shirt and red shorts.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 954-497-4700, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.