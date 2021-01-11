Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Child Into Car in Doral

Police in Doral are searching for a man who tried to lure a child into his car.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 109th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street.

Doral Police said the man, who was possibly driving a Honda minivan, approached the juvenile and told the child "Get in the car."

He was unsuccessful, and was last seen driving eastbound on Northwest 58th Street, police said.

Police released images of the suspect's vehicle, and described the suspect as a white male with short white hair and eyeglasses who was wearing a black mask over his nose and mouth.