Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Female Child Near Fort Lauderdale School

Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning.

Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in between the 1400 and 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way in Wednesday and she reported the incident after seeing the man again on Thursday.

FLPD did not release details on the man, but said he had not been taken into custody.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.