Police Searching for 82-Year-Old Miami Man Missing Since April 1st

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a elderly man who has been missing for over a month.

An alert has been issued for 82-year-old Freddie Wooten, who was last seen April 1st at his home in the 1300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

Wooten is 6-foot tall and weighs 200 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, but he does use a wheelchair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.