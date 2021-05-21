Miami

Police Searching for 82-Year-Old Miami Man Missing Since April 1st

An alert has been issued for 82-year-old Freddie Wooten, who was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace

By NBC 6

Miami Police Department

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a elderly man who has been missing for over a month.

An alert has been issued for 82-year-old Freddie Wooten, who was last seen April 1st at his home in the 1300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Wooten is 6-foot tall and weighs 200 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, but he does use a wheelchair.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Last Call Starts Earlier on South Beach, Brother of Slain Rapper Files Lawsuit Against Mother

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Miami Gardens Apartment Complex Shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police DepartmentMissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us