Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has not been seen since Thursday.

68-year-old Jorge Pino Pena was last seen in the Model City neighborhood wearing a black shirt, brown pants and a black hat.

Pena is 5'5" tall and is 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police did not say if he is need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.