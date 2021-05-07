Miami-Dade

Police Searching for Miami Teen Girl Missing Since Wednesday

Miami-Dade Police issued a missing person advisory for 16-year-old Liat Shamir, who was last seen at her home in the 2300 block of Northeast 193rd Street

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Miami teenager who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police issued a missing person advisory for 16-year-old Liat Shamir, who was last seen at her home in the 2300 block of Northeast 193rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Shamir is 5’7” tall and weighs 103 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

