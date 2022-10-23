Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Little Havana

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl that was last seen in Little Havana Saturday.

Ashley Nicole García is described as 5'1", 110 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tube top with a black and purple sweater, black pants and white Jordans.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information who knows Garcia's whereabouts are urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.