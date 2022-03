Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for a missing 12-year-old who they say is dependent on medication.

Rasheed Carey was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Carey is 5'7" tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Lauderdale Police or their local law enforcement agency.

