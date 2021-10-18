Broward

Police Searching for Missing Child From Plantation

10-year-old Sunj Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard

By NBC 6

Plantation Police Department

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding a missing child last seen in the city of Plantation.

10-year-old Sunj Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.

Knolton is five feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was possibly wearing a green shirt and orange pajama set with blue Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Local

