Police Searching for Missing Child From Plantation

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding a missing child last seen in the city of Plantation.

10-year-old Sunj Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.

Knolton is five feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was possibly wearing a green shirt and orange pajama set with blue Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.