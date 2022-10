Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with disabilities.

Icynthia Wright, 78, was last seen Monday evening in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 32nd Place wearing a pink shirt and multicolor skirt.

Wright is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. MGPD did not specify what disabilities she suffers from.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.