Broward

Police Searching for Missing Endangered 11-Year-Old in Pembroke Pines

By NBC 6

Police are searching for an endangered 11-year-old boy that went missing Friday in Pembroke Pines.

Yvens Cineus is characterized as a tender age juvenile and who is academically delayed, police say.

Authorities say Yvens was last seen Thursday leaving his apartment at the Miramar Isles Apartments. 

Investigators did not confirm the clothing Yvens was last wearing and said he does not have a cell phone and cannot swim.  

If you know Yvens whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pembroke Pines Police 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or contact Crime Stoppers at 954.493.TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPembroke Pinesmissing child
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us