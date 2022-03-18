Police Searching for Missing Endangered 11-Year-Old in Pembroke Pines

Police are searching for an endangered 11-year-old boy that went missing Friday in Pembroke Pines.

Yvens Cineus is characterized as a tender age juvenile and who is academically delayed, police say.

Authorities say Yvens was last seen Thursday leaving his apartment at the Miramar Isles Apartments.

Investigators did not confirm the clothing Yvens was last wearing and said he does not have a cell phone and cannot swim.

If you know Yvens whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pembroke Pines Police 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or contact Crime Stoppers at 954.493.TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.