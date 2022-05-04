Police Searching for Missing Hialeah Child Reportedly Taken by Mother

Police in the city of Hialeah are looking for a missing child who has not been seen in two weeks after reportedly being taken by her mother.

Hialeah Police said in a release that five-year-old Khloe Rojas was taken by her mother, 25-year-old Kimberly Ramirez, from New York to Miami in September 2021 and never returned.

Rojas' father was able to obtain a court order for custody and went to the child's school on April 19th, but was unable to see the child over issues with his documents. When he returned on April 28th with the proper documents, the schools said neither Rojas or Ramirez had been seen.

Rojas is 3'9" tall and is between 50 and 60 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Ramirez is 5'5" tall and is 150 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights and brown eyes. She has a mailing address in Orlando.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.