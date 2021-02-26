Miami-Dade

Police Searching for Missing Miami-Dade High School Football Coach

Officers say 39-year-old Roger Pollard was last seen Wednesday in the 2100 block of Northwest 113th Terrace wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts

Miami-Dade Police are looking for a local high school football coach who has not been seen since Wednesday.

MDPD say 39-year-old Roger Pollard was last seen in the 2100 block of Northwest 113th Terrace wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts. He was last seen in a red Toyota Camry with Florida tag GBZ R36.

Pollard, who serves as the head football coach at Coral Gables High School, is 6’1” tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A 2000 graduate of Coral Gables High, Pollard played college football at North Carolina State and spent over a decade as a teacher and coach at the school starting in 2005 before returning as a coach for the 2018 season.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

