Police Searching for Missing Miami Man Suffering from Schizophrenia

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing and suffers from several medical issues.

39-year-old Omar Brockington was last seen Tuesday near the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in the Overtown neighborhood.

Brockington is 5'10" tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red shorts and black and red shoes.

Police say he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.