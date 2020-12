Police are searching for a teen who went missing from her school on Tuesday.

Isabella Marzo, 14, was last seen at Barbara Goleman Senior High School Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools Police officials said.

Marzo, who is 5-foot-0 and 100-120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 786-494-2741.