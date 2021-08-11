Miami

Police Searching for Missing Miami Woman Suffering From Dementia

67-year-old Apolinar Garcia was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday leaving the apartment located at 944 Southwest 5th Street

By NBC 6

Miami Police Department

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving her apartment Tuesday evening.

Police say 67-year-old Apolinar Garcia was last seen around 8 p.m. leaving the apartment located at 944 Southwest 5th Street. She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and red shorts.

Garcia is 5’4” tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police DepartmentMissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us