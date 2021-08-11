Police Searching for Missing Miami Woman Suffering From Dementia

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving her apartment Tuesday evening.

Police say 67-year-old Apolinar Garcia was last seen around 8 p.m. leaving the apartment located at 944 Southwest 5th Street. She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and red shorts.

Garcia is 5’4” tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.