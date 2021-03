Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning.

Police issued the endangered adult advisory for 68-year-old Alba Salmeron, who was last seen in the 500 block of Northwest 7th Avenue around 11 a.m.

Salmeron is 5’2” tall and weighs 100 pounds with black and grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red pajama dress and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300