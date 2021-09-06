Police Searching for Missing Miramar Woman Believed to Be Endangered

Police are searching for a woman from Miramar who went missing and is believed to be endangered.

Michelle Cuevas, 33, was last seen in Young Circle in Hollywood on Sept. 3, Miramar Police officials said.

Cuevas may be driving a 2021 black Kia Forte with Florida tag QYZU16.

Missing Endangered: Michelle Cuevas is missing. She was last seen in the Hollywood area. She may be driving a 2021 black Kia Forte, FL tag QYZU16. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately. pic.twitter.com/wGgBKpWCr6 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 4, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-602-4184 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.