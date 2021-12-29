Miami-Dade

Police Searching for Missing NW Miami-Dade Man Diagnosed With Autism

MDPD said 27-year-old Jonathan Flores was last seen Tuesday in the 6800 block of NW 169th Street around 9 p.m. after walking out of his home

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

MDPD said 27-year-old Jonathan Flores was last seen Tuesday in the 6800 block of NW 169th Street around 9 p.m. after walking out of his home.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Flores is 5'7" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with striped pajama pants and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know: COVID-19, Bad Weather Creates Travel Hassle At South Florida Airports

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Central Florida Mayor Claims Gov. DeSantis Has Been MIA During Omicron Surge

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMissing personautism
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us