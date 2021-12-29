Police Searching for Missing NW Miami-Dade Man Diagnosed With Autism

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

MDPD said 27-year-old Jonathan Flores was last seen Tuesday in the 6800 block of NW 169th Street around 9 p.m. after walking out of his home.

Flores is 5'7" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with striped pajama pants and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.