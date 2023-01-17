Broward

Police Searching for Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Suffering From Medical Issues

80-year-old Nilia Casas was last seen Monday night in the Century Village area and may be traveling on foot

By NBC 6

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly woman who may be in need of medical help.

PPPD said 80-year-old Nilia Casas was last seen Monday night in the Century Village area and may be traveling on foot.

Casas was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings. She is diabetic and asthmatic with police saying she does not have her medication.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPembroke PinesMissing person
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us