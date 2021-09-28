Police Searching for Missing Sunrise Man With Memory Loss Issues

Police in the city of Sunrise are searching for a missing man with a history of memory loss issues.

Victor Quintana was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. at the Welleby Tennis Courts, located near West Oakland Park Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.

Sunrise Police issued an be on the lookout notice and have been searching throughout the night. Quintana has a history of memory issues, but it's unknown if he is on any medications or may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sunrise Police at 954-746-3370.