Police Searching for Missing Teen With Autism From Miami

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who suffers from autism.

Police issued an alert for 17-year-old Sanchin Konar, who was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Konar, who is on the high spectrum for autism, was wearing a white Real Madrid soccer jersey and gray short sweatpants. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Konar’s location is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.