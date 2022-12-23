Police Searching for Missing Toddler Last Seen Near Boca Raton

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing toddler last seen Thursday in a Boca Raton neighborhood.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick was last seen in the 6000 block of West Glades Road wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is 2'5" tall and weighs 30 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ristick may be with 20-year-old Vinie Ristick, who was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans. The two may be traveling in a 2014 gray Chrysler Town and Country with Illinois license plate DQ83169.

Officials did not say what the relationship was between Gabriel and Vinie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or the FDLE Missing and Endangered Persons hotline at 1-800-FLMISSING.