Police Searching for Mom, Young Son Missing From Miami Since Friday

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her young son who have not been seen since last Friday.

Officials said 27-year-old Maria Enriquez and three-year-old David Masis were last seem in the Flagami neighborhood around 7 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Enriquez, who is bipolar and suffers from depression, is 5'3" tall and weighs 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts with a gray sweater. Masis was last seen wearing blue pants with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police.

