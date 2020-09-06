Police Searching for Multiple Drivers in Fatal Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for the drivers behind multiple vehicles that were allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Pompano Beach Sunday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at around 5:51 a.m. near the area of South Cypress Road and Southwest 5th Court.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and found a person dead on arrival. Deputies say the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles before one driver remained on scene and called authorities.

The circumstances that led the hit and run are still under investigation. Police did not release the identity of the victim or information on any possible leads.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 online or on air for updates.