Police Searching for Owners of Missing Tortoise Found in Pembroke Pines

The animal was found during what police sarcastically called a "low, low speed chase" along Southwest 201st Avenue

Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public's help in finding the owners of a tortoise that was found wandering Monday.

The animal was found during what police sarcastically called a "low, low speed chase" along Southwest 201st Avenue before being captured and giving police "resting tortoise face."

Police are asking for the owner of the tortoise to come forward and claim the animal. Contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 with proof of ownership to claim the animal.

