Police Searching for Owners of Missing Tortoise Found in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public's help in finding the owners of a tortoise that was found wandering Monday.

The animal was found during what police sarcastically called a "low, low speed chase" along Southwest 201st Avenue before being captured and giving police "resting tortoise face."

UPDATE: The escapee safely behind bars and currently giving us Resting Tortoise Face. We are looking into possible owners at this time. Please contact 954-431-2200 with proof of ownership if it is yours. pic.twitter.com/oBWlSel9yj — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 25, 2022

Police are asking for the owner of the tortoise to come forward and claim the animal. Contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 with proof of ownership to claim the animal.

