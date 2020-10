Police have found the parents of a young boy who was found wandering alone in Pembroke Pines Tuesday.

The toddler, believed to be between 1 and 2 years old, was found in the area of Southwest 164th Terrace and Southwest 1st Court, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Shortly after asking for the public's help in finding the boy's parents, police said they had been found.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.