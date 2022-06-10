Police Searching for Person Behind Horrific Animal Abuse in Boca Raton

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding the person who abused a six-year-old dog to the point where she could barely stand.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said a volunteer at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton found the dog Wednesday morning on the north side of the property.

The dog, a female Shih Tzu named Parker, had been neglected for a long period of time and was apparently thrown over the fence. Vet teams at the center performed immediate surgery and saved her life.

Parker is recovering at the facility and remains in guarded condition.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.