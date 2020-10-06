Police Searching for Shooter Involved in June Murder Case in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the first shooter involved in a late night incident last June that claimed the life of one man.

The June 2nd shooting took place just after 11 p.m. along the 200 block of Almond Drive.

Investigators say the victim, 31-year-old Jamar Mousakheel, was in the area on business when he was approached by another person and got into an argument. The unidentified suspect allegedly got a firearm from his car and shot Mousakheel in the leg before leaving in a light colored vehicle.

Surveillance video shows a second person, identified as 44-year-old Gerald Gotcher, come up to Mousakheel and shoot him in the head.

Mousakheel was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. Gotcher was arrested on June 5th and charged with murder.

Detectives released surveillance video on Tuesday hoping to help find the first shooter in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.